SUNY Upstate, Crouse hospitals call off merger

SUNY Upstate and Crouse hospitals have dropped their planned merger and instead have entered an affiliation agreement. SUNY Upstate

SYRACUSE — SUNY Upstate University Hospital and Crouse Hospital have dropped their merger plan.

The neighboring hospitals said in an announcement today they have entered into an affiliation agreement, but will remain separate, independent entities.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

