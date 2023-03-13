Syracuse hospital spent $10 million on merger plan that fell through

The Golisano Children’s Hospital opened in 2009 on Irving Avenue in Syracuse on the site where the former Syracuse Psychiatric Hospital stood until its demolition in 1990. The cupola of nearby Crouse Hospital can be seen to the right. (Rick Moriarty | rmoriarty syracuse.com) SYR

Syracuse — SUNY Upstate University Hospital paid nearly $10 million to outside experts for advice on its aborted acquisition of Crouse Hospital.

The money went to eight consulting firms between 2020 and 2023 for help preparing documents submitted to state regulators and other services related to the proposed merger and acquisition.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.