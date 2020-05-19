OSWEGO - Since March 14, visitation has been suspended throughout all hospitals in New York state. Oswego Health understands how this can cause fear with patients and their families. With elective surgeries officially opening back up, Oswego Health has created a new process to help keep lines of communication open to provide comfort and ease of mind to families as their loved one is in surgery.
A new team of Surgical Navigators will assist patients and families throughout the entire procedure. This includes greeting the patients immediately upon arrival in the parking lot of the Surgery Center at Oswego Hospital. The Surgical Navigator will verify contact information for the family or support person so communication can continue. Patients will then be escorted into the Surgery Center for their procedure and throughout the day the team will continue to contact the family or support people as directed to give updates.
“Surgery alone can be stressful enough and when you add visitation restrictions to that, we knew we had to come up with a process to keep families involved and updated throughout procedures,” stated Director of Nursing, Melissa Purtell. “Our team of Surgical Navigators will keep in constant contact throughout the day and make themselves available should families have questions about their loved one during surgery. We can’t control the mandate by the Governor on visitation, but we can control how we communicate and support families and our patients during their procedures at Oswego Health.”
Typical surgical procedures performed at the Oswego Hospital Surgery Center range from minimally invasive such as appendectomy, colonoscopy, gallbladder, gastrointestinal, hernia, thyroid; to bariatrics, breast care, colon and rectal, cardiology, ENT, female incontinence, gastroenterology, OBGYN, orthopedics and urological.
