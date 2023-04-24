LOWVILLE — The new surgical pavilion being constructed on the Lewis County Health System main campus has come a long way since December when its sides were being enclosed as quickly as possible.
The building is now not only enclosed, but bedecked with brick facing to match the original hospital, awaiting the installation of windows and contrasting siding panels. The skeleton of the front portico — designed to echo the columns of the original hospital — stands clearly at what will be the main entrance.
A short tour through the building led by CEO Gerald R. Cayer showed that the steel framing is mostly complete, electrical and HVAC installation continues and drywall has gone up in certain parts of the structure.
“We’re really impressed with the work being done and the progress that’s been made,” Mr. Cayer said. “At this point it should be ready by late July or early August but as we’ve learned, in construction many things can happen.”
The elevator is in place although not yet usable and the curves and corners of the steel show the outlines of the reception desk, the nurses station and many hints of space that are evolving daily.
Although there is still more earth to move outside, steep hills established above retaining walls are being laid out with grass seed rolls to turn them green and large areas are being flattened in preparation for use.
Significant changes can be seen on the construction site daily.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.