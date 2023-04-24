LOWVILLE — The new surgical pavilion being constructed on the Lewis County Health System main campus has come a long way since December when its sides were being enclosed as quickly as possible.

The building is now not only enclosed, but bedecked with brick facing to match the original hospital, awaiting the installation of windows and contrasting siding panels. The skeleton of the front portico — designed to echo the columns of the original hospital — stands clearly at what will be the main entrance.

