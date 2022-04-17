SYRACUSE — Upstate University and Crouse hospitals have a long history of fierce competition.
Friday’s announcement of a proposed Upstate-Crouse merger appears to be an acknowledgment by the two rivals it no longer makes sense to compete head-to-head for patients by duplicating costly specialty services and engaging in a bidding war to recruit nurses and doctors.
“It’s a recognition that the competition that has been the hallmark for the last 20 years is not good for the community and this kind of significant change is warranted,” said Tom Dennison, a health care expert and retired Syracuse University professor.
It’s also a sign of a dramatic change in the once rocky relationship between the neighboring hospitals, according to Dr. Robert Dracker, president of the Onondaga County Medical Society.
He said there is now a “very functional and mature relationship” between the hospitals’ top officials.
Dr. Mantosh Dewan, Upstate’s president, and Dr. Robert Corona, CEO of Upstate hospital, are much more collaborative than some of their predecessors at Upstate, Dracker said.
“They listen. They don’t dictate by nature. It’s not who they are,” Dracker said.
He hopes the merger and elimination of some duplicative services improves patient care.
“The purpose of health care is to take care of patients,” Dracker said. “It’s not to keep doctors and institutions happy.”
Upstate, a state hospital part of SUNY, is seeking state approval to acquire Crouse, a nonprofit hospital, in a move that would shake up Syracuse’s health care market.
If the deal is approved, it will leave Syracuse with two hospital systems — Upstate and St. Joseph’s Health.
The merger would make it harder for St. Joseph’s to compete against the three-hospital Upstate system, Dennison said.
Syracuse had four hospitals 11 years ago and 10 hospitals in the 1950s.
There are two views on whether hospital mergers are good or bad for patients.
Proponents say mergers can improve patient care if the hospitals involved collaborate and share each others’ best practices. Patients may also benefit if merged hospitals perform higher volumes of procedures, such as heart surgery, resulting in better patient outcomes.
Opponents say merged hospitals can jack up costs for individuals and families by using their leverage to negotiate higher prices from insurers. Opponents also say hospital consolidations are bad because they reduce consumer choice.
Under the proposal, Crouse’s inpatient and outpatient services, as well as its medical practice, will be merged into Upstate’s system. Crouse will be renamed Upstate Crouse Hospital.
The merged entity would have more than 13,000 employees, 1,200 licensed inpatient hospital beds and offer more than 70 specialties. Upstate said the deal is not expected to result in any job cuts and employees at both hospitals will continue to be represented by the same unions.
Upstate did not disclose the financial terms of the proposed deal.
Crouse’s staff will not become state employees. All Crouse workers will become employees of StaffCo, according to a letter Crouse management sent to employees. StaffCo is a Minneapolis-based staffing agency that leases employees to employers.
That arrangement will allow Crouse’s unionized employees to continue to be represented by 1199SEIU, the health care workers union.
State employees at Upstate are represented by the Public Employees Federation and other public unions.
A PEF official said his union has concerns about the proposed merger.
“To this point, no reason or justification has been provided to us for why Upstate is privatizing part of their health care system when it is clear that SUNY Upstate, a public hospital, is fully taking over Crouse and all its obligations,” said Wayne Spence, president of the union. “We await answers and trust that state lawmakers will ask questions throughout the approval process as well.”
Crouse is the last independent hospital in Syracuse.
Upstate became the biggest hospital system in Syracuse when it took over the financially ailing Community General Hospital on Onondaga Hill in 2011.
St. Joseph’s was taken over in 2015 by Trinity Health, one of the nation’s largest hospital systems.
Crouse entered into a clinical affiliation in 2017 with Northwell, a major Long Island-based health care system. But that affiliation never led to a merger or acquisition. Crouse and Northwell severed ties.
Stand-alone hospitals are becoming a thing of the past. Many hospitals have scrambled in recent years to join larger systems to cut costs through economies of scale.
Crouse filed for bankruptcy in 2001. It had a cash flow crisis and owed millions to banks and vendors. Things looked grim.
But it emerged from bankruptcy in 2003 and bounced back.
Tom Quinn, a retired hospital administrator who worked at Community General, Crouse and Upstate, said he did not expect back then that Crouse would still be around today.
“They’ve done a remarkably good job of sustaining themselves all this time,” Quinn said.
Crouse finished 2020 with a net gain of $9.2 million, or 2% of its total revenue. It finished the year in the black thanks in part to financial aid the federal government provided hospitals to offset pandemic-related losses.
Dennison said Crouse is “financially stressed” like all hospitals. He said Crouse is not pursuing a merger because it is in danger of closing, but to better position itself for the future.
He gives members of Crouse’s governing board credit for making the difficult decision to merge the 135-year-old hospital.
“They are willing to make this fundamental change to continue the responsibility of stewarding this organization going forward,” he said.
Getting the deal approved could take a long time.
Quinn was CEO of Community General when Upstate acquired it. It took a little more than a year for the necessary approvals.
It had to clear the state Department of Health, the governor’s office, the state comptroller, SUNY, the state attorney general’s office and the Federal Trade Commission.
“There were a lot of hoops to go through,” Quinn said.
Quinn said a major challenge for Upstate and Crouse will be blending their distinct cultures.
Upstate is an academic medical center — “It has an overlay of academe on the clinical life of the hospital,” Quinn said. It’s also bureaucratic because it’s a state institution, he said.
Crouse’s culture is characterized by a loyal medical staff, he said.
“Nobody has a bad culture. They are just different cultures,” Quinn said.
Crouse is also different because it’s more reliant on private community doctors.
“There’s going to have to be a very careful approach by Upstate to keep the community physicians engaged,” Dracker said. “There will be some logistical pain in the transition.”
Upstate, for example, has a strong orthopedic department. Meanwhile, Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists, a large private orthopedic practice in Syracuse, provides orthopedic services at Crouse.
“I’m not sure how you would bridge those two practices,” Dracker said.
Kimberly Boynton, Crouse’s CEO, said the two hospitals’ cultures have evolved in recent years.
“In fact, the two cultures are more aligned now than they have ever been,” Boynton said in a statement. “Both organizations believe in mutual trust, respect, strong leadership and a shared commitment to providing the best in patient care.”
Quinn said he hopes Upstate and Crouse can overcome the many obstacles that can bog down or doom hospital mergers.
“The logic and financial imperative for this merger is so strong they need to overcome them,” Quinn said. “Competing for diminishing resources is unsustainable in the long term.”
