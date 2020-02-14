T1D Oswego County plans 2020 outreach to those living with type 1 diabetes

OSWEGO COUNTY - Grassroots group “T1D Oswego County” has released a 2020 calendar of “Connections” events for those living with type 1 diabetes, their caregivers, family and friends. After a successful inaugural event in the fall of last year, the group of parents and healthcare professionals are more ready than ever to provide more opportunities in Oswego County.
“With over 50 people attending our panel discussion this past November our group realized the great need to connect the type 1 community for sharing information and offering support,” noted Julie Chetney, committee member and parent of two children with type 1.
“Connections” events will take place throughout the year and focus on topics based on feedback from the T1D community. The first event is planned for 6 p.m. on March 4 at CiTi BOCES in Mexico titled “Snack & Chat” connections.
Other events in 2020 include: Connecting to Summer Fun with Type 1 on June 6, From Home to School with Type 1 Diabetes on Sept. 3 and Tech The Halls with T1D Technology on Nov. 4.
The “Snack & Chat” Connections in March will include a youth/teen hands on kitchen session focusing on simple snack preparations while parents can attend a panel discussion with healthcare and nutritional professionals.
Call 315-349-3452 to reserve a spot for the event. To learn more about T1D Oswego County and their mission of bringing together the type 1 diabetes community while providing local opportunities to connect and support each other, visit their Facebook page T1D Oswego County.
