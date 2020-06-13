T1D Oswego County to offer video series

OSWEGO – T1D Oswego County, a community group committed to providing information and opportunities for those living with type 1 diabetes or supporting a loved one with T1D, has announced that they will launch an informative video series.
Comprised of parents, persons with T1D and health professionals, T1D Oswego County had planned a number of events aimed at supporting the T1D community in living life to the fullest by creating a local network. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic the group has reimagined its approach and has created a series of videos that will be posted to its Facebook page. Each video will feature pertinent information on summer fun and safety for those with T1D.
“T1D Oswego County was formed with the goal of bringing together the greater T1D community and providing local opportunities to connect and support each other throughout all stages of life,” said T1D member and coordinator of Community Health for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Leanna Cleveland. “As a result of the COVID pandemic and the mandate for social distancing we knew we had to cancel the event we had scheduled for June. We also realized that regardless of our current situation we needed to continue our support of the T1D community.”
The T1D Oswego County video series, which will begin in mid-June and continue into July, will cover the information that was to be shared at June event including:
- Considerations for attending summer camp;
- Healthy eating during the summer months;
- How heat and dehydration affect T1D; and
- Considerations for young people with T1D for the summer months.
“We invite those with type 1 diabetes, or that know someone with type 1 diabetes, to visit our page at Facebook/T1D Oswego County to view and share our videos,” added Cleveland. “We’re happy to be able to be able to offer this video series and look forward to hosting events in the future.”
T1D Oswego County is community collaboration with insight from the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau, parents of children with type 1 diabetes, adults living with T1D, Oswego Health, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO), the Oswego County Health Department and Cornell Cooperative Extension. For more information visit and follow the Facebook group; T1D Oswego County.
