T1D Oswego County virtual event ‘From Home to School with T1D’ set for Sept. 23

OSWEGO COUNTY - The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we provide services and experience events. This is true for T1D Oswego County, the community collaboration that brings together parents, professionals and persons with Type 1 Diabetes, with the common goal of living life to the fullest.
This local network has planned a number of events aimed at supporting the T1D community, and will be shifting its approach to virtual meetings instead of in-person gatherings.
The next event coming up is, “From Home to School with T1D,” using Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The event will feature several panelists to speak on the topic of T1D and educational environments. To participate, use the link: https://cornell.zoom.us/j/95210161157?pwd=cm95aUV2UE9yeVoyT3B3ZG9OUWhjQT09
People can also access the link at https://www.facebook.com/T1D-Oswego-County-1029843920547862/
“T1D Oswego County was formed with the goal of bringing together the greater T1D community and providing local opportunities to connect and support each other throughout all stages of life,” said T1D Member and Coordinator of Community Health for Oswego County Opportunities Leanna Cleveland. “As a result of the COVID pandemic the committee decided that the best way to hold our event was by hosting it virtually where panelists - including school-aged individuals with T1D and their families, parents, coaches, teachers, and nurses - can speak about considerations for T1D in educational settings. Folks can tune in from the comfort of their own homes!
“We invite those with Type 1 Diabetes, or who know someone with Type 1 Diabetes, to visit our page at Facebook/T1D Oswego County to easily view the event invitation and click on the link that will take you directly into the event platform,” added Cleveland. “We’re happy to be able to be able to have such wonderful panelists that are able to attend the event virtually. We hope folks are able to join us on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.!”
T1D Oswego County is community collaboration with insight from the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau, parents of children with Type 1 Diabetes, adults living with T1D, Oswego Health, Oswego County Opportunities, the Oswego County Health Department and Cornell Cooperative Extension. For more information visit and follow the Facebook group T1D Oswego County.
For more information contact Coordinator of Community Health with Oswego County Opportunities, Leanna Cleveland (315) 592-0827 lcleveland@oco.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.