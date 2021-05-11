Take up the mental health awareness challenge

LOWVILLE — Each week in May — Mental Health Awareness Month — Lewis County Public Health has planned events.
This week, through May 14, community remembers are encouraged to join the challenge and share their favorite form of self-care by uploading a picture to the Lewis County Mental Health Awareness Month event page on Facebook.
Self-care for mental health includes such activities as talking with a friend, pampering yourself with a manicure or pedicure, spending time outdoors, listening to music, playing with a pet, watching funny videos, reading or making a healthy meal. Those submitting a photo will be entered into a prize drawing.
The challenge for May 17-21 is to take a walk. Post a picture of walking with family or friends to the Facebook Event page to be entered to win a prize. A good walk can do wonders for your mental wellbeing. It improves self-perception, self-esteem, mood and sleep quality as well as reduces stress, anxiety and fatigue. Physically active individuals have up to a 30% reduced risk of becoming depressed and staying active helps those who are depressed recover.
There will also be a Nature Walk, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at the Lowville Forestry Demonstration Area, Route 812, Dadsville.
Color your stress away May 24-28. Download the appropriate picture for your age — younger than 17 or 18 and older — from the Lewis County Mental Health Awareness Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Lewis-County-Mental-Health-Awareness-111402274298784. Snap a picture of the colored sheet and upload it to the Facebook event page by May 28 to be entered to win a prize.
Not only is coloring a fun activity, but research has shown it helps to reduce stress and anxiety through its calming and soothing nature. The activity utilizes both sides of the brain igniting creativity and developing mindfulness.
For more information about Mental Health Awareness Month, visit www.mhanational.org/may.
