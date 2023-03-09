WASHINGTON — Rep. Claudia L. Tenney has introduced a bill that would force New York to stop shifting the costs of the state Medicaid program onto county governments.
Following a budget proposal from Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul that called for the state to take over $625 million in federal Medicaid assistance normally destined for the counties, Rep. Tenney has partnered with Reps. Nicholas A. Langworthy, R-Amherst, Brandon M. Williams, R-Sennet, and Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro to introduce the Property Tax Reduction Act, a measure that would cut the federal Medicaid allocations to New York every year the state continues to intercept.
The legislation is written to specifically impact New York, which is one of 18 states that mandates counties carry Medicaid costs. New York has the highest county share in the country, with all 62 counties sending about $140 million per week to the state for their Medicaid programs, according to the National Association of Counties.
In a statement announcing the reintroduction of the Property Tax Reduction Act, which was first put forward by Rep. Tenney in 2017, the congresswoman said these county Medicaid costs are a primary reason that New York property taxes are so high, which she blamed for New York’s population decline.
“This mass exodus directly corresponds with outrageous property taxes, forcing families and small businesses to relocate,” she said. “One of the driving causes of this crisis is that New York’s 62 county governments have zero say in how New York’s Medicaid program is operated but are forced to pay a significant amount of its costs. This dysfunctional and unfair system burdens county governments, driving up costs for working families.”
Her proposal would cut the amount the federal government gives to New York for Medicaid by 25% of what the counties are required to spend in fiscal year 2025 if Medicaid funding is not shifted back to the state government. The next fiscal year would see a 50% reduction, then a 75% cut the next year. If New York does not adjust its Medicaid funding balance by 2028, the congresswoman’s plan would cut New York’s federal Medicaid funding by the entire cost of what the counties are asked to pay for the program.
The legislation has support from county officials across Rep. Tenney’s 24th Congressional District, as well as the Republican leaders in the New York State Senate and Assembly.
“I’m pleased that New York’s congressional delegation is taking steps fight back against a budget proposal that punishes the taxpayers we should be protecting,” said Assembly Republican Leader William A. Barclay, Pulaski.
