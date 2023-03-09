Bill would force N.Y. out of Medicaid shift

Rep. Claudia L. Tenney at her desk in her new Oswego office on Jan. 19. Randy Pellis/Oswego County News

WASHINGTON — Rep. Claudia L. Tenney has introduced a bill that would force New York to stop shifting the costs of the state Medicaid program onto county governments.

Following a budget proposal from Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul that called for the state to take over $625 million in federal Medicaid assistance normally destined for the counties, Rep. Tenney has partnered with Reps. Nicholas A. Langworthy, R-Amherst, Brandon M. Williams, R-Sennet, and Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro to introduce the Property Tax Reduction Act, a measure that would cut the federal Medicaid allocations to New York every year the state continues to intercept.

