LOWVILLE — Blue for an ongoing connection with the past, teal to represent energy and growth, coral for strength and determination and honey to signify warmth and caring.
These four colors are featured in the new logo for the Lewis County Health System, formerly known as Lewis County General Hospital. The new logo was unveiled Thursday morning along with the new brand, a new tagline and a renewal of the health system’s promise to serve the Lewis County communities.
Lewis County General Hospital opened 89 years ago. Over the years, the hospital has evolved into a comprehensive, rural healthcare system providing a variety of healthcare services for the communities throughout the county. The health system now encompasses Lewis County General Hospital, the residential healthcare facility, primary care and specialty clinics, hospice and home health.
“I have had the privilege of being here for over the last three years and for me, this is a big day,” said Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer. “I remember my very first visit ... on the itinerary that day it said Lewis County General Hospital, but by the time I left that day, I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this is much more than a hospital.’”
A rebranding committee was selected to help develop the new logo and tagline and after many meetings, drafts and edits, the committee said it chose a vibrant new logo and tagline that represents the mission, vision, personality, core values and what the health system wants to look like in the future.
Before unveiling the new logo, name and tagline, accompanied by Michele Prince, chief operating officer for the health system, and Ryan Piche, county manager, Mr. Cayer took some time to acknowledge the hardworking team that came together to make it all possible.
The logo they unveiled was designed with modern typography. The interlocking letters in the color block image create a strong sense of working together. The tagline, “Your Health Partner,” was implemented with today’s model of care delivery in mind. In the past, people only came to the hospital when they were sick, but patients now play an active role in their own care to keep healthy and active.
According to Mr. Cayer, the health system views the tagline as a renewed promise to its employees, its team and the community. The promise complements the health system’s mission of working cooperatively with interested individuals and organizations and helping the people of Lewis county and surrounding communities in achieving their highest level of health and wellness.
“In the beginning we had other thoughts about the logo, but the pandemic has also demonstrated why we do this,” Mr. Cayer said. “Yeah, we’ve been challenged by the pandemic since very early 2020, but life must continue, health care must be delivered and we have to continue to evolve. This is not a time to not grow. This is not a time to not continue to evolve and change as our community needs change.”
The rebranding will be noticed first on the organization’s external signage, as well as its digital platforms, including its website and Facebook page. Over the next several months all of the internal publications, business documents, advertising and marketing materials will transition to the new logo and tagline.
