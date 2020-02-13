The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health raises awareness about the impact of heart health on wound healing

OSWEGO – An alarming 33% of Americans currently suffer from cardiovascular disease. Throughout Heart Health Awareness Month in February, The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health, a member of the Healogics network, will work to spread awareness about how cardiovascular diseases can affect the wound healing process.
Chronic wounds affect approximately 6.7 million people in the United States and, if left untreated, an unhealed wound on the foot or leg can lead to a diminished quality of life and possible amputation. As many as 82% of leg amputations are due to poor circulation of the affected limb.
Cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, strokes, arrhythmia, vascular disease and other issues with the heart and vessels can causes blockages that obstruct the flow of blood needed for proper wound healing.
Differentiating between arterial and venous ulcers may be challenging, but a correct diagnosis can result in optimal treatment options. Careful vascular assessment is key when a patient presents with a lower extremity ulcer as arterial disease is generally contraindicative to compression therapy, the cornerstone of venous ulcer management.
“We are pleased to be able to offer the community an advanced Wound Care Center right in Oswego. We work closely with other members of the patient care team such as cardiologists and vascular surgeons to help our patients with cardiovascular disease heal quickly. In 2019 our center had an overall 95% healing rate for our patients. If anyone is experiencing a wound that is not healing, our center is here to help,” said Dr. Carlos Dator Jr., Medical Director of the Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health.
The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health offers the following tips to live a heart healthy life:
· Live an active lifestyle with 30 minutes of exercise on most days.
· Don’t smoke or use tobacco of any kind as it is one of the most significant risk factors for developing heart disease.
· Eat a diet that is heart-healthy. This includes lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans and other low-fat sources of protein.
· Maintain a healthy weight. Obesity can lead to high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes. These chronic conditions can lead to heart disease.
· Ensure you get quality sleep by making it a priority in your life. Most adults need seven to nine hours of sleep each night.
· Manage your stress in a healthy way with positive self-talk, using stress stoppers, doing things you enjoy, and relaxing on a regular basis.
· See your healthcare provider for regular screenings. This includes blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes screenings.
· Take off your socks at your next checkup and speak up about any problems with your legs or feet.
If a person or a loved one is living with a wound and cardiovascular disease, The Center for Wound Healing accepts patient self-referrals. Call 315-326-3780 for an appointment.
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s wound healing expert. Last year over 330,000 patients received advanced wound care through a nationwide network of 700 Wound Care Centers®.
The Healogics team is made up of nearly 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of almost 300. In addition to the company’s network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds, and provides inpatient consults at 85 partner hospitals.
As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative, an effort launched in 2017 to provide peer-reviewed research, recognizes the value and relevance of big data and advanced analytics to drive continuous, collaborative learning towards a better understanding of how to efficiently utilize healthcare resources for patients with wounds.
For additional information, visit Healogics.com.
