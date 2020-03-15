This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2‚Äîalso known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19‚Äîisolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML