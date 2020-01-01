The hidden drug epidemic among older people

According to the American Association of Consultant Pharmacists, people aged 65 to 69 take an average of 15 prescriptions a year, and those aged 80 to 84 take 18 prescriptions a year, in addition to the myriad over-the-counter drugs, herbal remedies, vitamins and minerals they may take, any of which, alone or in combination, could cause more problems than they cure. Gracia Lam/New York Times