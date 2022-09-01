OSWEGO — A free yoga and meditation seminar will be presented by Sacred Sounds Oswego on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Oswego YMCA, 265 W. First St. in Oswego. The event will feature a variety of yoga and meditation practitioners traveling to the area for the weekend of events that include various yoga practices, mindful meditation, musical chanting, with a keynote presentation by HH Romapada Swami, monk, vedic scholar and motivational speaker, entitled “The Art of Meditation: Overcoming Negative Emotions.”
Romapada Swami has been a bhakti-yoga practitioner for over 50 years. He travels extensively across the continental United States and Asia giving invited presentations and workshops at universities, corporations, communities, yoga and cultural centers. He has lectured on Eastern and Western philosophies at universities in the United States, India and Europe.
