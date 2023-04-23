0422_wds_ade_doctor crop.jpg

Matt Cook, a Saranac Lake-based kidney specialist, shows off the two-wheeled robot he uses to visit dialysis patients. These robots are used at the treatment clinics he works at around the north country. With fewer kidney specialists, recent retirements and the coronavirus pandemic, he said these robots — essentially, a Zoom call on wheels — have become “essential” tools. Aaron Marbone/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

SARANAC LAKE — When Tri-Lakes resident Matt Cook has dialysis patients to see in Plattsburgh, Elizabethtown and Malone, it would usually take at least a one-hour drive between each clinic. But with new technology the Plattsburgh-based kidney disease clinic he works at has adopted in recent years, he can be there in a split second.

It’s not teleportation, but it’s the next best thing — a two-wheeled telehealth robot. Essentially, it’s a Zoom call on wheels. And Cook says it’s become an “essential” part of treating people with severe kidney diseases in rural areas like the north country.

NNY specialists rely on robots to treat dialysis patients

