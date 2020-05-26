MASSENA — Massena Mayor Timmy J. Currier has asked three community members to review material and provide input on how well an Emergency Operations Center has done during the COVID-19 crisis.
Scott Wilson, Martha Slack and Greg Paquin have agreed to serve on the committee and will review notes from all of the Emergency Operations Center meetings to make recommendations on future operations.
“What did we do well, what did we not do so well, how can we do better in the future?” Mr. Currier said.
He had ordered the opening of the Emergency Operations Center at 11 a.m. March 23 “to facilitate and coordinate the community’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.”
Police Chief Adam J. Love served as the Emergency Operations Center manager, working with a management team that included representatives from the town and village, Massena Rescue Squad, Massena Volunteer Fire Department, Massena Recreation Department, Department of Public Works and Police Activities League of Massena.
The group worked with federal, state and regional authorities to ensure an effective and coordinated response to the crisis.
Mr. Currier said the group had been meeting daily until about three weeks ago, and have now scaled those meetings back to three days a week.
“I just want to thank members of our management team and our partners with them for doing incredible work in the Emergency Operations Center,” he said. “We have strived hard to get information out to people that would be accurate.”
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has outlined a plan to reopen New York state on a regional basis as each region meets the criteria necessary to protect public health as businesses reopen.
The north country, along with the Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier and Western New York are now in Phase 1 of a four-phase reopening process. The north country includes Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
As of Tuesday, the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department reported that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county was 199. There have been 180 people hospitalized that have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation. One person is currently being treated in the hospital.
