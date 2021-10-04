WATERTOWN — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday across the tri-county area.
Two of the deaths occurred in St. Lawrence County and a third was reported in Jefferson County. The tri-county area also reported 316 new cases of the virus over the weekend.
St. Lawrence County confirmed 133 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 10,863. Eighteen people are hospitalized within the county due to the virus, an increase of three from Friday. With the two deaths reported Monday, a total of 122 people have died in the county from COVID-19.
Jefferson County reported 144 new cases Monday, bringing its total to 9,311. Eighteen people are now hospitalized, and increase of three from Friday. the county has now experienced 91 COVID-19-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 39 new virus cases over the weekend, bringing its total to 2,952. Five people are hospitalized, a decrease of one from Friday. The county has experienced 32 deaths.
