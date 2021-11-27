WATERTOWN — The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization and North Country Health Compass Partners recently introduced the recipients of the 2021 Community Health Hero Awards.
One Health Hero was chosen in each of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. This year’s Community Health Heroes are Dr. Asim A. Kichloo, chief of hospital medicine at Samaritan Medical Center; Suzanne Matuszczak, a retired licensed practical nurse and volunteer in Lewis County; and Dr. Andrew F. Williams, associate chief medical officer of St. Lawrence Health and president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Health.
The Community Health Hero Award, given in honor of National Rural Health Day, recognizes north country residents who have demonstrated outstanding public service and a commitment to improving the health and wellness of their communities. Nominations were accepted from the community at large, and winners were selected by members of the North Country Health Compass Partners.
“Rural communities often face unique challenges that can have a lasting impact on overall health and wellness, a current example being the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to disproportionately impact our region,” Pat Fontana, FDRHPO’s director of population health, said in a statement. “The purpose of the Community Health Hero awards is to recognize special individuals in our rural communities who have done extraordinary things to help mitigate those health challenges and provide a better quality of life for rural residents.”
Dr. Kichloo is a hospitalist and chief of hospital medicine at Samaritan Medical Center. Over the past year, he has served as director of Samaritan’s COVID-19 unit. According to his nominators, he has embraced this role with all its risks, responsibilities and exposure because he feels a great responsibility to help those around him.
Dr. Kichloo helped spearhead a live television call-in event, “The Doctors Are In: COVID-19 Questions and Answers,” during which over 250 calls were answered by a panel of physicians in the span of two hours. In addition to his work during the pandemic, he mentors and educates doctors in training as program director of Samaritan’s Internal Medicine Residency Program.
Ms. Matuszczak is a Lewis County native who has worked in health care her entire career, including being a nursing instructor at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. Her students shared that she is an inspiration to them, and that she had helped many single moms complete their continuing education through her mentorship.
As soon as COVID-19 vaccines became available, she assisted Lewis County Public Health in vaccinating community members. According to her daughter and nominator, she is a huge advocate for people to get vaccinated and took it upon herself to reach out to her friends and family to let them know when she was working so she could give them the vaccine. In addition to her passion for caring for people, she volunteers every day at the Lewis County Humane Society and is a member of Lewis County Friends of Hospice.
Dr. Williams holds many roles, including chief medical officer for the Community Health Center of the North Country; associate chief medical officer at St. Lawrence Health; president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Health; and assistant clinical professor at the University of Rochester School of Medicine.
He spends a great amount of time caring for members of the Amish community in St. Lawrence County, where he provides care, offers professional advice and educates the Amish without offense. During the pandemic, he provided education on physical distancing and mask-wearing to the Amish community.
According to his nominator, Dr. Williams’ leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been mission-critical to the response of health care providers in St. Lawrence County and the region.
