CANTON — Three people in St. Lawrence County were tested for the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) over the weekend. Two of the tests were negative, with the results of the third test still pending, according to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department.
In a news release issued on Monday, Public Health Department officials said they collaborated with area providers and the state Department of Health to test the three individuals.
As of Sunday, there were no reports of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. However, four individuals are being monitored through quarantine.
Quarantine means separating and restricting the movement of people who were or may have been exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. The Public Health Department has been working with the state Department of Health in identifying and quarantining anyone who may have been exposed because of travel to the impacted areas in China, Japan, Iran, Italy and South Korea.
A specimen from a Jefferson County resident submitted to Albany’s Wadsworth Lab on Friday has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the Jefferson County Public Health Service announced Sunday in a news release.
At this time, no individuals in Jefferson County have been diagnosed with the virus.
All together, there have been 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including New York City, and county Public Health Department officials are encouraging residents to prepare for the potential spread of COVID-19 in the area. They urge all community members to take action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses such as the flu in the community and offered these tips:
1) Make a plan. Create plans for school, work and home. Make a list of people and organizations who can help if you or a family member becomes sick.
2) Prepare as you would for a winter storm. There is no need to buy large quantities of supplies, but it’s a good idea to pick up a few extra items such as non-perishable food items, soap, hand sanitizer, tissues and fever control medication each time you visit the store.
3) Get ready for possible changes in daily schedules. Make alternative plans to care for your children if schools and/or day cares are temporarily closed. Ask to work from home or take leave if you or someone in your household gets sick.
4) Stay informed. Be aware of false information circulating on the Internet. Find up-to-date and accurate COVID-19 information on the state Health Department’s website at www.health.ny.gov/coronavirus or their hotline at 1-888-364-3065, and at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at www.cdc.gov/COVID19.
5) Prevent the spread of colds, flu and COVID-19. Everyone should stay home when sick; wash their hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds; cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue in a closed container; disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects; and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Any questions or concerns regarding COVID-19 can be addressed to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-386-2325, or visit https://www.stlawco.org/Departments/PublicHealth/.
