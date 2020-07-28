CLAYTON — Thousand Island Emergency Rescue Services was recently granted a $3,800 Health Award to provide more training for community members, EMT students and participants in the TIERS Junior Program for high school students.
TIERS will use the funding to purchase an advanced airway trainer simulator, an infant and CPR manikin, and a virtual stethoscope trainer. These training aids will permit coverage of a wide variety of hands-on life-saving experiences.
“Rural areas have always faced shortages of qualified first responders,” said Pamela Jones, a TIERS paramedic and instructor. “Through the generous support received from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, we have an excellent opportunity to increase the number and skill level of the region’s emergency service personnel.”
Awards focus on improving the health status of the community, reducing the incidence of specific diseases, promoting health education and enhancing overall wellness and are made based on scope of need, goals of the program, number of people expected to benefit from the program and positive impact on the community’s health status.
“The company’s Community Health Awards demonstrate a corporate commitment to support local organizations that share our mission as a nonprofit health plan,” said Eve Van de Wal, regional president of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. “These awards complement our existing grants and sponsorships with agencies that work to enhance quality of life, including health status, in upstate New York.”
