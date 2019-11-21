Tips for healthy holiday eating while living with diabetes

OSWEGO – Choosing the right foods to eat during the holidays is important for everyone, but especially for people living with diabetes. The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health, a member of the Healogics network, offers helpful tips for making healthy choices.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 30.3 million people, or 9.4% of the population, have diabetes, and nearly 25% are undiagnosed. Those affected by diabetes can take a proactive approach to the holidays when dealing with food. There are several ways to stay healthy during the holidays including:
· Planning ahead – By planning ahead, people with diabetes will have the freedom to enjoy holiday meals stress free by knowing what will be eaten, how much will be eaten and what time the meal will occur.
· Considering types of food – Include healthier versions of favorite dishes by utilizing fat-free or low fat options. Also consider how food is prepared and bake things instead of frying them.
· Watching amount of food consumed – If substituting a favorite dish is not an option, decrease the amount of food consumed. Keep healthy snacks available while cooking, and be selective of which foods will be eaten at dinner.
“During the holidays, everyone loves to enjoy a festive dessert,” says Dr. Carlos Dator Jr., Medical Director of the Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health, “so make sure to offer a healthy option at the dessert table.”
Overall, the holidays should be a fun time to enjoy friends and family. Planning and compromising will help people to stay healthy and manage their diabetes.
For more information about diabetes and how to stay healthy during the holidays, contact The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health at 315-326-3780.
