LOWVILLE — In keeping with the motto “Lewis County: Your Destination is Our Backyard,” area businesses have teamed up with the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce to create an inaugural biking event that will highlight the best the county has to offer.
The Tour de Lewis on May 29 during Memorial Day weekend is designed to be a non-competitive ride through Lewis County’s scenic Adirondack Park, Black River Valley and Tug Hill Plateau. The route will take cyclists from the Oswegatchie Education Center, 9340 Long Pond Road, Croghan, 62 miles to the Osceola Ski and Sport Center, 1573 Osceola Road, Camden.
There are also 28-mile and 15-mile options, which will start from Snow Ridge and West Leyden respectively.
Participation is open to recreational and competitive amateur cyclists. Riders of all abilities can participate in one of the three distances.
Good Ole Wishy’s in Croghan, Snow Ridge in Turin, and The West Leyden Fire Department are hosting the three official rest stops that will offer riders energy snacks, drinks and bathrooms.
There will be a support and gear (SAG) wagon available until 3 p.m. Transportation from the finish line back to Oswegatchie is available for a nominal fee.
The registration fee includes a T-shirt, a swag bag filled with local area goodies and promotions and admission to the food, drink and music of the after-party in Osceola.
Cost is $60 for the 62-mile ride, $45 for the 30-miler and $30 for the 15-mile ride. The 62-mile ride begins at 10 a.m.; the 30-miler at noon and the 15-mile ride will start at 1 p.m.
To register, go to bikereg.com/o-to-o
