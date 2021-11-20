BRASHER FALLS — The Brasher Town Board has agreed to provide the Tri-Town Rescue Squad with $17,000 for the purchase of a new chest compression device.
Tri-Town Rescue Vice President Sheri Langdon approached board members last week to request funding assistance for a LUCAS device, which is an easy-to-use mechanical chest compression device that helps lifesaving teams deliver high-quality, guidelines-consistent chest compressions to sudden cardiac arrest patients.
She said squad members had done some investigation and learned more about the device, which she said was new technology. They had also approached other towns to help cover the cost.
“We would like to add a LUCAS device to our tools for lifesaving measures. The estimated cost of the device is $17,000, but any amount will help with the purchase of the device,” Ms. Langdon said. “With your monetary donation, we are confident that this device will help save lives and help our volunteers. If you’re not familiar with the device, it’s very, very efficient. Basically, instead of doing manual compressions, the machine does that for you.”
She said that by using the device, the survival rate of patients would increase and enable volunteers to do more with fewer people. The Tri-Town Rescue Squad covers residents in the towns of Brasher, Hopkinton, Lawrence and Stockholm.
She said the rescue squad is struggling to find help, and the device would assist the volunteers. Last year brought challenges like the pandemic, which she said was a “game-changer” for Tri-Town Rescue, and members had started to “think outside the box.”
“Our volunteers quickly adapted to the ever-changing situation while continuing to provide high-quality emergency medical and rescue services to our community,” Ms. Langdon said. “As we continue to face the challenges of retention and COVID quarantines on our volunteers, we are always looking for ways to do ‘more with less.’”
