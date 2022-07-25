Massena absorbs $9.3M in hospital liabilities

MASSENA — Auditors who completed the 2020 review of the town of Massena’s books say the Jan. 1, 2020, sale of the former Massena Memorial Hospital to St. Lawrence Health left the town with $9.3 million in liabilities.

St. Lawrence Health assumed ownership of what was formerly Massena Memorial Hospital that Jan. 1. Town board members had unanimously passed a resolution on Aug. 26, 2019, to sell surplus Massena Memorial Hospital property to St. Lawrence Health, then known as St. Lawrence Health System, and set up a mandatory referendum that was part of the Nov. 5, 2019, election.

