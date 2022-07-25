MASSENA — Auditors who completed the 2020 review of the town of Massena’s books say the Jan. 1, 2020, sale of the former Massena Memorial Hospital to St. Lawrence Health left the town with $9.3 million in liabilities.
St. Lawrence Health assumed ownership of what was formerly Massena Memorial Hospital that Jan. 1. Town board members had unanimously passed a resolution on Aug. 26, 2019, to sell surplus Massena Memorial Hospital property to St. Lawrence Health, then known as St. Lawrence Health System, and set up a mandatory referendum that was part of the Nov. 5, 2019, election.
Voters approved the sale, 1,963 to 174.
In the “Management Discussion and Analysis” portion of the audit, officials wrote the town’s “total net position decreased by $33,321,801 (52.05%) as a result of this year’s operations, of which ($24,414,944) was attributed to the sale of Massena Memorial Hospital in the business-type activities. Net position of the town’s governmental activities decreased by $18,120,189 (84.20% of governmental activities and 28.30% of total net position), of which ($9,393,654) was attributed to the liabilities the town retained with the transfer of the hospital. Net position of the town’s business-type activities decreased by $15,201,612 (35.77% of business-type activities and 23.74% of total net position).”
They continued, “At the close of the current fiscal year, the town’s governmental funds reported total ending fund balance deficits of $1,820,469, a decrease of $5,040,644 (156.54%) over the prior year. The general fund reported a fund balance deficit of $1,923,368 at 12/31/20, which was a decrease of $4,511,323 (174.32%) from 12/31/19. The deficits were attributed to the additional liabilities and costs incurred with the sale of Massena Memorial Hospital and no compact funds received in the governmental funds.”
Laurie Podvin, a partner with Bowers & Company CPAs, reviewed the firm’s findings with the Town Board last week.
“The hospital was removed from the financials as of (Jan. 1, 2020) with the asset purchase agreement. So there was $24.4 million of net assets minus debt that they took over that was removed from the proprietary financials, and then the town retained about $9.3 million of liability,” she said.
She said that the town had total assets of $2.2 million at the end of 2020, and total liabilities were $4.1 million.
“You’ll see that’s due to the Employee Retirement System, $3.8 million. That includes the amount that came over from the hospital. So the bulk of that relates to the hospital debt that was unpaid during that year,” Ms. Podvin said.
Total assets minus liabilities left the town with a deficit of $1.9 million, she said.
“So, with picking up that additional liability of the ERS, it’s now pushed you into a deficit on the general fund,” she said.
