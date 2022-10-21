MASSENA — After hearing from a group of retirees who say the town was balancing its budget on their backs, the Massena Town Board tabled a motion to change the health care coverage for town retirees.
The board planned to offer the Medicare age retirees health care coverage through AARP United Healthcare, using a Medicare Advantage Plan with five stipulations.
The retiree would continue to be responsible for the first $500 out-of-pocket expense for prescription drugs. After meeting that criteria, the town of Massena would continue to reimburse the retiree for up to $1,500 associated with out-of-pocket expenses.
The retiree would also be required to apply for or already be enrolled in NYS EPIC, with proof of enrollment or a current denial letter forwarded to the town.
The annual membership fee for AARP would be the responsibility of the retiree and, if the retiree moved to a permanent residence out of New York, they would need to notify the town immediately so that their plan could be changed to an equivalent plan through United Healthcare in their new state. They would also be required to notify EPIC, since that program only provides assistance for New York residents.
“Since the town has several levels of insurance and sometimes it gets confusing, maybe Brenda (bookkeeper Brenda Mossow) can help me out here. What do the current retirees get for coverage? Is it all medical, eye, dental and prescription, or is it just medical and prescription?” Councilor Thomas C. Miller asked.
“It’s just medical and prescription,” Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said.
“If we change it, are they going to get eye and dental, too?” Mr. Miller said.
They would, but the additions to the coverage would cost the retiree more, including co-pays, Mrs. Bellor and Councilor Debra A. Willer said.
Deputy Town Supervisor Patrick M. Facteau said, although there would be more expense, the coverage under the new plan was better.
“It all depends on what you get done,” he said.
Retiree Julianne C. Paquin said, in reviewing the materials, she noticed the out-of-network co-pays were $500 a day for hospitalization from one to 20 days.
“If I were to visit my daughter in Florida, which I do for two months every year, and I ended up in the hospital out of network, it would cost me almost my entire pension for those 20 days,” she said.
Mrs. Willer said if a facility accepted Medicare, it would accept United Healthcare.
“This plan travels with you,” she said.
Retired bookkeeper Nancy A. Fregoe said she’d rather give us the eyeglasses and dental coverage and remain with their current plan.
“I’d rather give that up and stay where we are,” another retiree said.
Ms. Fregoe asked what the impact of the change would be on taxes, but Mrs. Bellor said she could not provide immediate specifics and that budget negotiations were still ongoing. Two more budget workshops are currently scheduled for the coming weeks.
“You should be able to tell me. You’re the CFO (chief financial officer) of the town. You should know how $80,000 will reflect on the tax rate. You’re making decisions about a budget and you can’t even tell us that,” Ms. Fregoe said.
However, board members said there were several areas that had an impact on taxes. Among them, Mr. Facteau said, was that both the Harte Haven Plaza and Arconic received a combined assessment reduction of $6.1 million.
Mrs. Bellor said the town had also not received any casino gaming compact funds since the end of 2019, and the hospital liability the town inherited from the sale of Massena Hospital to St. Lawrence Health was a huge drain on the town, leaving a zero balance in the fund balance.
She said the decision to settle $1.7 million in existing trailing liabilities was a difficult but necessary choice for the town. The payment covered remaining liabilities for workers compensation back payments, as well as back payments to the New York state retirement system.
“That decision comes back on the entire community. We have 12,000 people in this community. We have looked through every scenario and this one will help us all,” Mrs. Bellor said. “What we’re trying to do is adjust all departments so the town can break even if we can.”
“So, you want to balance your budget on the backs of the retirees. That’s not fair. That’s not our fault. We didn’t do that. It was the past administration. And you gave away the rescue squad and you have their money. So, you can’t say you had no fund balance. There was $100,000 left in that account. Where did that all go?” Ms. Fregoe asked.
She also wondered about the impact on those who had retired under a collective bargaining unit and were guaranteed a certain amount of money paid toward their retiree health insurance.
“To me, this is discrimination against people that are 65. You’re only picking on the 65-year-olds,” she said. “If you’re going to do this, it would be only fair if you reviewed everybody’s policies. I know you can’t touch the union. And just because you can do it with the people that aren’t in the union doesn’t mean you should.”
“We don’t have an arbitrator. We do not have a lawyer representing us. We are trying to do it ourselves. Maybe we don’t know the correct language to use, and we don’t know all the ins and outs, but you’re practically taking the new Social Security increase for the average citizen. You’re taking every bit of that away from us, every bit of it,” another retiree said.
Mr. Miller suggested, and board members agreed, that given the questions by the retirees, they table plans to change the coverage and speak with the representative to address those questions. They could also look into the possibility of providing coverage through the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, he said.
“There’s some still some gray areas that I’d like to hear from the representative — the advantages to the retirees, the disadvantages to the retirees,” he said.
