MASSENA — The sale of what was then Massena Memorial Hospital from the town of Massena to St. Lawrence Health System became official as 2019 turned into 2020.
But, six months later, some of the paperwork is still being finalized.
Massena resident Raymond Belanger had several hospital-related questions during Wednesday’s Massena Town Council meeting, including whether the town had profited from the sale and, if so, what was the status of that money and how was it being appropriated.
He also wondered if the town was assuming any liabilities or obligations from the sale, such as pension plan costs, malpractice claims or worker’s compensation costs and, if so, what were the predicted individual costs and how would they impact the Massena taxpayer.
“It’s been six months. I just thought it should be asked after six months,” Mr. Belanger said.
Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said the town did not profit from the sale. A $20 million grant from the New York state Care Facility Transformation Program was disbursed after the transfer became official. In addition, St. Lawrence Health System agreed to provide $8 toward the operation of what is now Massena Hospital.
He said, at this point, they were not sure what liability remained.
“That’s what we’re still working on,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
Town attorney Eric Gustafson said some accounting still needed to be done and final figures worked out.
“We had the closing on 12/31. As we know, we had to do it then to get the grant and the commitment to St. Lawrence Health. We’re working on that to this day. We’ll still be working on it,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
Mr. Belanger also wondered when the council would provide to taxpayers current certified records regarding the close-out of the sale, as well as a copy of the asset transfer agreement for public viewing.
“As far as any documents that you want, they are subject to FOIL (Freedom of Information Law). So just ask for them and we’ll get them to you,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.