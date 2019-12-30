MASSENA — Massena Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy and Town Attorney Eric Gustafson have been appointed as authorized agents to act on behalf of Massena Memorial Hospital after it’s officially transferred to St. Lawrence Health System.
That’s because, once the transfer is official, the current officers at Massena Memorial Hospital will no longer be employed by the hospital, but rather by St. Lawrence Health System.
After the transfer is complete, Massena Memorial Hospital will be known as Massena Hospital, the new corporation name once it falls under the ownership of St. Lawrence Health System.
During a special hospital Board of Managers meeting on Monday, Mr. Gustafson told board members he and Mr. O’Shaughnessy will be responsible for any Massena Memorial Hospital-related paperwork that comes in once the transfer is complete at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
He said the authorized agents can’t be anyone associated with St. Lawrence Health System, and have to be individuals who will be available frequently to sign any documents.
“There are going to be 100 things that need to be done after closing and aren’t finalized right now,” Mr. Gustafson said.
He said the board could appoint individuals of their own choice.
“We just turned those out as placeholders yesterday,” he said.
But board members agreed to authorize the supervisor and attorney as the hospital’s agents. Board Chair Loretta Perez said Mr. O’Shaughnessy and Mr. Gustafson were nominated and agreed to accept the positions with board approval.
“The hospital desires to nominate and appoint and authorize certain representatives to act on behalf of the hospital after closing time,” she said. “Steve O’Shaughnessy and Eric Gustafson are designated as authorized representatives of the hospital effective as of the closing time, empowered and directed unilaterally to take any steps as are necessary, appropriate and desirable to effectuate the transfer of the purchased assets to St. Lawrence Health System, including without limitation the authority to execute all necessary and appropriate documents.”
There’s still one more step in the transfer process. The Massena Town Council was scheduled to meet during a special session on Monday to sign documents required for the transfer to take place.
However, Mr. O’Shaughnessy said, due to circumstances regarding the timeline, that meeting was postponed until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Massena Town Hall.
