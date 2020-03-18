MASSENA — Town and village officials in Massena have coordinated their plans to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Massena Town Council held a special meeting Monday morning to discuss some of the issues that would be addressed by the entities after Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy met with Mayor Timmy J. Currier.
“As we all know, this whole issue, COVID-19, is really just snowballing and getting bigger on a daily basis. I talked to some of our department heads as early or late as Friday. We were thinking maybe down the road something will have to be done. All of a sudden, it just seems to be slamming right into us,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said during the meeting, which was attended by department heads.
The town and village governments issued a joint news release Monday afternoon, detailing what adjustments were being made to deal with the virus, effective immediately and running until April 20.
Village administrative offices at the Massena Town Hall will remain open. However, service will be limited to phone and window services within the building. Residents can place water bill payments in the appropriate box in front of the town hall, or they can mail it via the U.S. Postal Service. In addition, anyone who wants to pay in cash can do so at NBT Bank, and online payments are also accepted through the town and village website at https://massena.us/. For more information, email villageclerk@village.massena.ny.us or phone 315-769-8625 (option 1 for village clerk).
Town administrative offices will also remain open, with service limited to phone and window service within the building. Tax payments can be placed in the drop box in front of the town hall. Those who need to obtain documents or have documents notarized are asked to use the proper social distancing protocols, such as standing at least 3 feet away from another individual. Email bmossow@massena.us OR townclerk@massena.us, or call 315-769-3588 or 315-769-5228 for more information.
Regularly scheduled court appearances in village and town court are postponed and will be rescheduled. Preliminary hearings and arraignments will proceed as scheduled or needed. Anyone with court-related business is encouraged to call 315-769-5431 or email akerley@massena.us or cbarber@massena.us to verify the status of their case and/or business.
The Massena Recreation Department’s facilities, including the Massena Arena, parks and playgrounds will be closed for activities. The department’s staff will continue the administration and operation of the facilities and will be available by phone at 315-769-3161 or email at recsecretary@recreation.massena.ny.us for any planning or related questions or concerns.
The gathering areas and social rooms at the Massena Community Center, 61 Beach St., including the Massena Senior Citizens, will be closed to the public. Offices that are housed in the community center, such as the Massena Neighborhood Center and WIC, will remain open on their regularly scheduled days and time. However, residents should inquire at each office about their operating hours and status. Email villageclerk@village.massena.ny.us or call 315-769-8625 (option 1 for village clerk) for more information.
The Massena Police Department will continue to provide essential services, and officers will respond to all safety-related calls. Any non-emergency activities such as follow-ups and interviews may be done by phone instead of in person. Residents with non-critical concerns should contact the department by phone at 315-769-3755, via email at alove@massenapd.com or the tip411 app on their smart devices. Whenever possible and appropriate, officers will practice standard social distancing measures when interacting with the public.
The Massena Fire Department will continue to provide normal fire-related services. However, the fire hall and offices will be closed to the general public. For more information, email chief@massenafd.org or call 315-769-2380.
All regularly scheduled Massena code, planning and zoning meetings are cancelled. Code planning or zoning-related questions can be emailed to codeclerk@village.massena.ny.us or phoned to 315-769-6803. Anyone who needs to conduct in-person business at the code office should contact the office prior to coming to the town hall.
The Department of Public Works will continue providing all essential services such as water and wastewater management, as well as refuse. Other more basic maintenance functions will continue as appropriate in areas where social distancing allows. Access to Public Works facilities will be restricted to employees only. All others may address business at the office window inside the vestibule. DPW-related inquires can be made via email at dpwclerk@village.massena.ny.us or by phone at 315-769-6823.
The town Highway Department will also continue to provide all essential services.
The events and programs scheduled to be held at the Massena Public Library will be postponed. While staffing levels will remain as of this date, residents are encouraged to call ahead or use the interagency library website. Email edunnethayer@massena.us or phone 315-769-9914 for more information.
All events at the Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum are cancelled, and the museum will remain closed.
Town of Massena officials are waiting for guidance from the Federal Aviation Administration regarding flights at Massena International Airport. However, only individuals flying will be allowed in the terminal building.
Massena Electric Department services will be continued and available for the department staff. Customers are encouraged to use the drop box in front of the town hall or in the Massena Electric Department parking lot. While the lobby will be open, residents are encouraged to call 315-764-0253 or email info@massenaelectric.com with any questions.
Town and village officials say they’re taking the steps to minimize impact on the community, but the procedures are subject to change at any time.
“For the little bit of time that we’ve had to discuss what we want to do or how we want to proceed, the main thing that we’ve come up with is we still want to provide as many services to our residents and people that pass through this community,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said. “But we want to do it safely. Hopefully we’ll be able to keep our governments going in the productive way that they’ve always been.”
