DANNEMORA — A toxic substance found Friday in the mailroom at Clinton Correctional Facility sent 11 prison workers to the hospital, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office said in a statement.
The governor directed the state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team, the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s Office of Special Investigations to look into the substance, which is believed to be fentanyl, though testing is still ongoing.
Exposure to the substance sent 11 employees of the facility to the hospital, the governor said in a statement.
“Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids have sparked a public health crisis that continues to ravage our communities and takes countless lives,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The investigation into this incident continues, but one thing is clear: We must stamp out this fentanyl scourge before it claims another life.”
The incident at Clinton Correctional comes just days after multiple inmates were found to be unresponsive due to overdosing from synthetic marijuana, known as K2, at the Cape Vincent Correctional Facility.
State Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, and state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, announced Friday that they have introduced legislation that would crack down on drugs being smuggled into state prisons through the use of drug sniffing canines. The measure would call on the state to place a drug-sniffing dog in every correctional facility across the state with a minimum of one hundred inmates.
Currently, the state has drug-sniffing canines that are rotated at facilities across the state, but without a drug dog at facilities regularly, it is difficult to cut down on drugs smuggled into inmates from either visitors or via mail.
“There have been far too many incidents inside of our prisons directly related to drug use,” Sen. Ritchie said in a statement Friday. “Whether it’s an overdose or a drug fueled attack on correctional officers, we must do more to protect everyone inside our prisons. These dogs can help clean up our facilities and allow them to continue to better rehabilitation efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.