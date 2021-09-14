WATERTOWN — The tri-county area recorded a total of 131 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
There were no deaths reported.
St. Lawrence County added 62 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 to 9,603. There in 26 people hospitalized due to virus. The county has experience 109 COVID-19-related deaths.
Jefferson County reported 49 cases Tuesday, giving it a total of 8,312 cases during the pandemic. There are 10 people hospitalized, an increase of one since Monday. There have been 89 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
There were 20 new cases reported in Lewis County, which has now seen 2,667 confirmed cases, with six people now in the hospital. The county has experienced 31 COVID-19-related deaths.
