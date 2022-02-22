Tribal Health Services team earns hero award
AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Health Services team was awarded a pandemic heroism award on Tuesday for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tribal health services was recognized with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s Indian Health Service Directors Award, recognizing the exceptional work, dedication and selfless response by the Tribe’s COVID-19 Response Team in the face of the ongoing pandemic.
The Tribe’s response team established COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics in the early days of the pandemic, enabling Health Services to administer COVID-19 tests and vaccines in a timely and efficient matter, according to the press release.
“This team has more than stepped up to the plate, they have been willing to serve and sacrifice for the Akwesasne community; making sure that safety, access to testing, care, and vaccinations have always been a priority,” Tribal Health Services Director Michael Cook said.
The Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center reported a vaccination rate of 70.8% in Akwesasne as of Feb. 15.
