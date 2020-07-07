WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, keeping the county’s total number of confirmed cases at 106.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus remains at 92.
There are 12 people in mandatory isolation and one person is hospitalized with the disease, and there is one case in a nursing home, resulting in 14 known active cases of the disease left in the county.
To date, 8,345 people have been tested with 8,239 negative results. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily press release update.
There are 96 people in precautionary quarantine and 21 people in mandatory quarantine.
