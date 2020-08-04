WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed six new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 205.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus increased by one for a new total of 175.
There are 26 people in mandatory isolation and three people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 29 known active cases of the disease in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease, which was reported last Thursday.
The number of individuals tested is now at 13,161, according to the county’s daily virus update, and 12,956 results have been returned negative.
There are 671 people in precautionary quarantine (domestic traveler) and 78 people in mandatory quarantine.
