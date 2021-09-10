WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported two COVID-19-related deaths Friday, marking the 10th and 11th deaths recorded in the county within the past two weeks.
The county had not reported a COVID-19 death since May until one death was reported Aug. 29. On Tuesday, the county reported that six people had died over the Labor Day holiday weekend and another death was reported Wednesday. Friday’s deaths raise the county’s death total since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 to 108.
The county also reported 87 new cases of the virus, bringing its total to 9,319. There are 31 people hospitalized within the county with COVID-19, with 589 known active cases.
Lewis County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total to 2,626. There are six people in the hospital. The county has recorded 31 deaths due to the virus. There are 70 known active cases.
Jefferson County had not reported its daily numbers as of 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.