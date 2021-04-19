WATERTOWN — Two deaths over the weekend from COVID-19 complications were reported Monday as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 84 across the three-county region.
None of the three counties — Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence — report COVID-19 numbers over the weekend, so the additional cases reflect changes in the totals since Friday.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll rose to 209.
Jefferson County added 28 COVID cases to its total Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,354. One death was reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 2.4%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 72, for a new total of 6,169.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 40 to 93, while hospitalizations remained at seven patients.
There are five people in precautionary quarantine, and 192 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 84 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 40 new novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,028. One death was reported.
Seven people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, up three from Friday.
There are currently 129 known active cases in the county, a decrease of 26 from Friday, and a total of 6,804 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 293,479 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 95 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 16 new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,107. No deaths were reported.
A total of 49 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of three from Friday — and there are currently four people in the county hospitalized with the disease, an increase of two from Friday.
A total of 2,028 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of 19 since Friday, resulting in 49 known active cases in the county. There are 116 people in quarantine.
Thirty deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
