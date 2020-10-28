ADAMS CENTER — The state Department of Health laboratory has reported to the Jefferson County Public Health Service that two raccoons, located in Adams Center and Mannsville, have tested positive for rabies.
There were no human exposures reported in either case. One dog in each location was exposed, but both were up to date with their rabies vaccinations and received boosters the next day.
Public Health reminds the public rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord. It can take several weeks to several months for rabies symptoms to appear. Early treatment after an exposure can prevent rabies in humans and in pets who are up to date on vaccinations. Any mammal can get rabies, but it’s most often seen in bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes.
Animals do not have to be aggressive or behave erratically to have rabies. Changes in any animal’s normal behavior can be early signs of rabies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.