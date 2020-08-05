WATERTOWN — Two horses near LaFargeville euthanized last week after a third horse tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) have also tested positive for the virus.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service said that it was notified by the state Department of Health that the two horses with pending results from July 30 were positive for EEE, bringing to three the number of horses testing positive in the area of Perch Lake. All three horses were exhibiting similar symptoms and were euthanized.
EEE is a very rare but serious caused by the bite of a mosquito. Mosquitoes infected with EEE virus (EEEV) can infect people, horses and other mammals, some birds, reptiles and amphibians. Five cases among people have been reported in the state since 1971, with all five cases being fatal.
Public Health said plans are being developed to conduct aerial spraying of the impacted area and provide education to the community. As final plans become available, Public Health will release details.
