WATERTOWN — Two people are undergoing preventive rabies treatment after a rabid bat was found in a town of Clayton home.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service said Thursday that the state Department of Health had reported the positive test. The service said that in addition to the two people receiving treatment, a dog may have been exposed, but the animal was up to date with its vaccinations and received vaccine boosters.
Rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord. It can take several weeks to several months for symptoms to appear. Early treatment after exposure can prevent rabies in humans and in pets who are up to date on vaccinations.
