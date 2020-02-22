Type 1 Diabetes “Snack & Chat” program this March

OSWEGO COUNTY - T1D (type 1 diabetes) Oswego County will host a program titled “Snack & Chat” at 6 p.m. on March 4 at CiTi BOCES in Mexico. The program is geared towards children and parents/adults focusing on simple snack prep as well as a Q&A with healthcare and nutrition professionals.
One guest slated for the event offering up advice, tips, and personal experiences is Registered Nurse and new mom who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 2, Sara King. “We are so happy to have Sara joining us for this event to share her experiences, challenges, and outlook on living with T1D,” T1D Oswego County member Susan Callaway noted. “Working in the healthcare field, and with the recent birth of her child, Sara has a perspective of what her life has endured while living with type 1 that many can learn from,” Callaway added.
This “Connections” event is the first of a series in 2020 focusing on topics based on feedback from the T1D community. Other events this year include; Connecting to Summer Fun with Type 1 on June 6, From Home to School with Type 1 Diabetes on Sept. 3, and Tech The Halls with T1D Technology on Nov. 4.
Call 315-349-3452 to reserve a spot for the event. To learn more about T1D Oswego County and their mission of bringing together the type 1 diabetes community while providing local opportunities to connect and support each other, visit their Facebook page T1D Oswego County.
