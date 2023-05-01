Proof of COVID vaccination to end at border

A sign points the way to the Canadian border crossing near the Rouses Point U.S. Border Inspection Station. Ben Rowe/Press-Republican

The federal government will lift the vaccination requirement for foreign nationals to enter the U.S. on May 11, after more than 3 years of border restrictions.

Since the national border was reopened to foreign travelers in November 2021, every U.S. port of entry has required that foreign nationals present proof of COVID-19 vaccination, at least the initial doses. Most countries did away with their vaccine mandates for international travelers in 2022 or later, if they ever established one at all, but the U.S. has held out. Come May 11, that requirement will end.

