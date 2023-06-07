LOWVILLE — New legislation passed by Lewis County legislators on Tuesday night attempts to bolster the efforts of Emergency Medical Service providers and their ability to recruit volunteers.
The resolution consists of most of the recommendations made by a special committee of legislators, county officials, town officials, hospital staff and experienced EMS providers that was created more than a year ago to examine the challenges facing EMS providers that respond to about 2,600 calls per year.
The board approved providing a one-time payment to the eight ambulance agencies operating in the county based on the number of ambulances each agency owns to help support the service they provide taxpayers.
Lewis County Search and Rescue, the largest of the organizations, will receive $122,500, while $17,500 will be given to each of the other organizations — Beaver Falls Ambulance, Constableville Ambulance, Harrisville Rescue Squad, J.S. Koster Hose Co. Ambulance in Port Leyden, Lyons Falls Ambulance, Turin Ambulance and West Leyden Ambulance companies.
An amendment to the resolution proposed by Legislator Phil Hathaway and unanimously approved, will also compensate out-of-county ambulance services that he said have responded to about 1,300 calls within Lewis’s boundaries.
The Carthage Area Rescue Squad, Natural Bridge, Camden and Boonville ambulance services will also each receive $8,700 one-time payments.
The total investment in all of the agencies is about $279,000.
“Money’s not going to fix the problem,” said county Emergency Management Department Director Robert A. Mackenzie III after the meeting, but, he added, he is very pleased with the board’s support. “It’s going to be hugely beneficial. It’s going to give them the opportunity to not have to spend so much time trying to fund raise and do the other ancillary things. They’ll be able to focus on education and supplying service for communities.”
A lack of volunteers is a problem that has stretched far beyond the EMS context for years, but the committee found that recruiting enough volunteers to continue to meet the demands placed on the ambulance services is complicated by the local context.
The volume of calls in the county are increasing and calls are taking significantly longer, the committee’s report said, in some cases multiple hours, with drives to and from emergency rooms as far afield as Albany, Binghamton and Westchester because north country ERs are frequently short staffed and divert ambulances.
Changes in the patient care reporting process have added an hour or two of reporting time that can only be done on a computer after calls are completed and the number of education and training hours required by the state to be a technician or a higher level of provider have also increased.
Only one of the eight ambulance services in the county — the largest, Lewis County Search and Rescue — has paid staff.
Taking a longer-term approach, the board approved a one-time payment of $60,000 to help BOCES create a new two-year EMS training program for high school junior and seniors and committed to continue support for an existing program that reimburses new EMS volunteers up to $5,000 through the county Emergency Management Department for their education supplies including textbooks and workbooks.
Mr. Mackenzie said the course is still in the process of being created, but he is encouraged with the progress that has been made.
Students who complete the course will first become certified first responders before going on to take their basic Emergency Medicine Technician class, he said.
The approved resolution also includes $5,000 through Mr. Mackenzie’s office for the medical director that is responsible for signing off on things like patient reports and narcotics inventories for all of the agencies.
“The current medical director is the medical director at (Lewis County Health System,)” Mr. Mackenzie explained. “Every EMS provider falls under his medical license, so it’s giving him a stipend for doing that.”
The committee, which included Mr. Mackenzie, acknowledged that there is no good fix to the challenges of relying on volunteers but after examining other models around the state including those involving paid service providers, it was clear none of them were financially viable in a county like Lewis because of its geography, the high percentage of patients with Medicaid and Medicare as insurance and the relatively low call volume.
The only recommendation not included in the resolution was to give volunteers a stipend because legally, it would be considered payment and the person would no longer be a volunteer, triggering a number of employee compensation requirements which the agencies cannot support on their slim budgets.
The board did approve the recommendation to change county law to allow for a 10% reduction in property taxes for EMS volunteers as well as volunteer firefighters according to updated state laws which could help volunteers who also own property in the county.
Mr. Mackenzie said the EMS world is constantly changing, so the committee will continue to meet periodically and come up with other solutions.
