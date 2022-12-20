CANTON — United Helpers will be offering suicide bereavement support groups starting in January for those who have lost loved ones to suicide.
According to St. Lawrence County’s 2019 Community Health Improvement Plan and Community Health Assessment, suicide rates have been on the rise since 2016 with 10.1 deaths by suicide per 100,000 people.
The assessment also found that “approximately 50% of St. Lawrence County residents strongly agree that they are aware of at least one resource to which they could refer somebody who seemed at risk for suicide.”
To help combat the grief associated with the increase of suicides the county is seeing, United Helpers will be offering monthly support groups.
“There are no suicide bereavement support groups provided in St. Lawrence county at this time that suicide specific and it is a resource that is needed,” said Kaitlyn Trudell, specialized care coordinator at United Helpers. “We are unable to provide statistics, but recent years have seen in an increase in reported suicides. With the increase in suicides, there is an increase of need.”
The groups will be held at the Canton United Helpers location and be led by a bereavement facilitator trained through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
“The purpose is to provide an environment that allows for the processing and understanding of the grief that comes with losing a loved one to suicide,” Ms. Trudell said. “It also provides validation and understanding of one’s experiences and feelings.”
Anyone 18 or older who is three months out or more from their loss is encouraged to attend the support groups.
“As a small community, losing someone to suicide touches the lives of a lot of individuals in the community,” Ms. Trudell said. “It is important to use those connections to gain a sense of support and reassurance throughout the grief process.”
Those interested in attending the support groups will go through a pre-registration process that will determine if a specialized support group, such as this one, is right for them.
“Suicide impacts people’s lives forever and everyone processes grief differently,” Ms. Trudell said. “This group is meant to help people help each other.”
Exact times and dates of the groups will also be provided upon registration. To register for the groups, contact Ms. Trudell at 315-744-0993 or via email at kntrudell@unitedhelpers.org.
