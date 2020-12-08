SYRACUSE — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday ranked the Upstate Medical University saliva test, developed in partnership with Quadrant Biosciences, as the best saliva test for detecting COVID-19.
The FDA ranking also noted the Upstate and Quadrant test is among the most sensitive tests of any type, and the sixth-best worldwide at detecting the novel coronavirus.
The test, developed on the Quadrant-developed Clarifi testing platform, takes samples of saliva on a swab from inside the cheek, rather than the more well-known COVID-19 tests that utilize nasal swabs. Once at a lab, results can often be reported back within two days.
“Upstate Medical’s and Quadrant Biosciences’ saliva test is significant for SUNY — not only fast and easy to use with results back within 48 hours, but also the test itself finds the virus within the earliest stages of the illness, so we can know who is positive more quickly and ensure they isolate from others,” SUNY Chancellor Jim J. Malatras said.
Quadrant Biosciences was founded in 2015 through a partnership with Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, by Cape Vincent native Richard A. Uhlig.
The company’s first goal was to find more accurate ways of diagnosing concussions and other brain injuries, so they developed the Clarifi platform. In March of this year, the company pivoted to researching SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
“Increasingly, the medical community is recognizing that tests with better sensitivity are critical to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2,” Mr. Uhlig said in a prepared statement. “We’re pleased to see the Clarifi COVID-19 Test listed as the number one saliva test, and among the most sensitive tests available anywhere in the world.”
