OSWEGO — Oswego County and Upstate University are bringing drive-thru COVID-19 testing back to Fulton. The mobile unit will be at the Fulton Education Center, 167 S. Fourth St. from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesday July 1.
The Oswego County Health Department reminds residents that the coronavirus remains in the community.
“We have seen increased COVID-19 activity in the area recently,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Additional testing helps us identify positive cases so we can better work to contain the virus.”
He reaffirmed the department’s gratitude to Upstate University for their ongoing help. “We’re very thankful to Upstate University for bringing their mobile testing unit to Oswego County to help with testing these last several weeks,” he said.
This COVID-19 test site is open to everyone. Anyone interested in being tested should call to schedule an appointment. People do not need to have symptoms to be tested. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Upstate University’s Health Care Line at 315-464-2582 and pressing option “0” when prompted. Testing is limited, so the schedule will fill quickly.
Patients are asked to have their insurance information available when they call. Those without insurance will not be turned away. There is no cost to the patient for the test.
Upstate University has temporarily re-purposed its mammography screening mobile unit to be able to conduct PCR testing, which looks for the COVID-19 virus. Antibody testing is not available at this site.
Residents are asked to continue monitoring www.oswegocounty.com and www.upstate.edu/mobilecovid for additional dates and locations as they are confirmed with Upstate University.
Go to health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates and video presentations or go to oswegocounty.com or health.ny.gov or cdc.gov.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
