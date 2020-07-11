PARISH — Upstate University Hospital mammography van will visit the Parish Library at 3 Church St. in Parish on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The screenings will be available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for women who have scheduled an appointment.
To schedule an appointment for a mammogram with the van, women should call 315-464-2582.
Appointments can also be requested online at: http://www.upstate.edulmobile-mammography/
To be eligible for a mammogram on the van, women should be 40 years and older; not have had a mammogram in the past 12 months; and not be experiencing breast problems.
The van, funded by a New York State Department of Health grant, is part of Gov. Cuomo’s “Get Screened, No Excuses” Breast Cancer Initiative, which is aimed at getting rid of obstacles to breast cancer screening for women in New York. The average rate for screening mammography in New York is 81%. The governor’s initiative is to increase screening rates by 10% over the next five year.
The mammography van spans 45-feet and is equipped with a state-of-the art 3D digital mammogram system, private exam and dressing room and a waiting room.
Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, effecting one in eight women. It’s also one of the most treatable cancers when detected early. Mammograms-x-rays of the breasts are the most effective screening procedure for the early signs of breast cancer.
