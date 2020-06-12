Upstate University and Oswego County offer COVID-19 testing June 17 in Fulton

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department and SUNY Upstate will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing Wednesday, June 17 at Cayuga Community College, 11 River Glen Drive, Fulton. The SUNY Upstate Mobile COVID-19 unit will be at Cayuga Community College from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Appointments are required and may be made by calling Upstate University’s Health Care Line at 315-464-2582 and pressing option “0” when prompted. Patients are asked to have their insurance information available when they call. Those without insurance will not be turned away.
The tests are available to anyone. Antibody testing is not available at this site. People do not need to have symptoms to be tested and there is no cost to the patient.
Jiancheng Huang, Oswego County Public Health Director, said SUNY Upstate is bringing its mobile testing unit to communities around Oswego County to help increase COVID-19 testing capacity in the county.
“Thanks to our partnership with SUNY Upstate, we’ve been able to significantly increase testing over the past few weeks,” said Huang.
As of Friday, June 12, more than 11,100 COVID-19 tests had been administered in Oswego County. More than 10,800 tests were negative, and 105 people had recovered from COVID-19.
Residents are asked to continue monitoring www.oswegocounty.com and www.upstate.edu/mobilecovid for additional testing dates and locations as they are confirmed with Upstate University.
Go to health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates and video presentations. Additional questions about COVID-19 can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline weekdays from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at 315-349-3330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.