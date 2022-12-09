Upstate Hospital sues over unpaid bills

Doctors and nurses at the Upstate Medical University in Syracuse have their hands full Dec. 16, 2020, with a volume of Covid-19 patients at near capacity. N. Scott Trimbl/syracuse.com

The state-owned hospital sued more than 1,500 patients for medical debt in 2019, a disproportionate number of them people of color, according to the report by the Community Service Society, an advocacy group for low-income New Yorkers.

Other Syracuse hospitals have stopped suing patients over unpaid bills or rarely do so.

