The state-owned hospital sued more than 1,500 patients for medical debt in 2019, a disproportionate number of them people of color, according to the report by the Community Service Society, an advocacy group for low-income New Yorkers.
Other Syracuse hospitals have stopped suing patients over unpaid bills or rarely do so.
“It’s time for Upstate Hospital’s leadership, its lawyers and our state leaders who are ultimately responsible for its conduct to revisit its medical debt collection practices,” the report says.
Because Upstate is a state hospital, patient lawsuits are filed on its behalf by the state Attorney General’s Office in state Supreme Court.
Upstate says it is required by state guidelines to refer unpaid patient balances of $2,500 or more to the AG’s office for legal action unless the patient qualifies for financial assistance or other arrangements can be made to cover the debt.
“Upstate understands the difficulty some medical expenses may have on a family or individual’s circumstances and seeks all options to address the patient’s concern,” Upstate said in a prepared statement.
Elisabeth Benjamin, co-author of the report, said Upstate would not have to sue so many patients if it did a better job evaluating their eligibility for financial assistance.
New York provides $1.1 billion annually to hospitals to cover uncompensated care. In exchange, hospitals are required to have financial aid programs to help patients struggling to pay their bills.
Upstate said it provides more than $10 million annually in financial assistance to patients who complete financial assistance applications.
But Benjamin said hospitals often fail to tell patients about their financial assistance programs.
“This is just a failure of SUNY Upstate to have a proper financial assistance screening procedure,” Benjamin said.
Most of the state’s 212 hospitals don’t sue patients for medical debt, according to the report. Community Service Society identified 66 private nonprofits that sued patients in 2019.
Upstate sued more patients than any of them. John T. Mather, a Long Island hospital, sued the second highest number of patients — 1,453.
The group, however, has not yet investigated four other state-run hospitals — SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, SUNY Stony Brook on Long Island, Roswell Park in Buffalo and Helen Hayes Rehabilitation Center in Rockland County — to determine to what extent, if any, they sue patients for medical debt.
The report comes at a time when Upstate is seeking permission from the state Health Department to acquire and merge with its next door neighbor, Crouse Hospital.
The report says the Health Department should consider Upstate’s aggressive approach to collecting medical debt as part of its review of the proposed merger.
The report also comes at a time when the state has been taking steps to protect patients from steep medical bills.
Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation prohibiting hospitals and other health providers from putting liens on patients’ homes or garnishing their wages to collect medical debt.
More than 50,000 New Yorkers have been sued for medical debt over the past five years and the problem is most pervasive Upstate, according to Hochul’s office.
The Community Service Society report shows Upstate sued 1,562 patients in 2019 and 501 in 2021.
The study does not include 2020 because the state Attorney General’s office suspended medical debt collection that year because of the Covid pandemic. The lawsuits resumed in 2021 and by the end of 2021 Upstate was suing patients on a monthly basis as frequently as it was before the pandemic, the report says.
Crouse filed 672 lawsuits against patients in 2019, but stopped the practice after a previous report by Community Service Society revealed its debt collection efforts. St. Joseph’s Health sued six patients in 2019 and three in 2021.
Benjamin called Upstate’s volume of patient lawsuits “jaw dropping.”
Judgment amounts Upstate sought in the patient lawsuits for those two years ranged from a low of $765 to a high of $793,710. The median judgment was $8,102.
The report estimates if Upstate won all those cases it would recover $16.7 million over two years, according to the report.
State budget division guidelines require state hospitals to refer medical bills of $2,500 or more that have gone unpaid for 181 days or more to the AG’s office. The AG’s office is required by the same guidelines to accept the referrals from Upstate and file the medical debt lawsuits, an AG’s office official said.
The report found nearly half of Upstate’s lawsuits against patients are dropped. Benjamin said it’s unclear why so many cases are discontinued. It could be because the lawsuits are being filed hastily without careful consideration, she said.
Upstate made a profit of $59.5 million last year on operating revenues of $1.42 billion, according to state records.
“These medical debt cases do virtually nothing to improve Upstate Hospital’s bottom line, but have an enormously detrimental impact on the economic security of patients they serve,” the report says.
Medical debt affects Blacks and other people of color 2½ times more than their white counterparts, according to the Urban Institute.
Nearly 400, or 25%, of Upstate’s 2019 lawsuits were filed against patients who live in Syracuse Zip codes — 13204, 13205, 13207 and 13208 — where most residents are people color, according to the report.
The report also says some of the patients Upstate sues appear to be low-income. Seventy-seven percent of the lawsuits filed in 2019 were in Zip codes where median income is below $70,000 a year.
Hospitals are required to offer financial assistance to patients with incomes up to 300% of the federal poverty level, which is about $40,000 for an individual and $83,000 for a family of four.
One low-income patient Upstate sued for $7,794 agreed in July 2019 to settle the debt by making monthly payments of $100 for about five years, according to the report. The patient subsequently discovered she should have received $5,000 in financial assistance. She returned to court in August of 2020 and was placed on a new $60 monthly payment plan to cover the remaining $1,560 she still owed.
The report says much of the remaining debt was interest the patient would not have incurred had she received financial interest from the start.
In many cases payment plans stretch out for years.
In one case Upstate sued parents for an unpaid bill of $3,261 for medical care received by their child in 2018.
Under a settlement reached in 2019 the parents agreed to pay $50 a month.
But by 2021 they had to return to court because of a missed payment. Under a revised repayment plan they are not scheduled to pay off their debt until 2026.
A public town hall meeting on medical debt and hospital financial aid will be held 5 p.m. today at Beauchamp Branch Library, 2111 S. Salina St.
The meeting will be hosted by the End Medical Debt coalition which is made up of the Community Service Society, Syracuse United Neighbors and Citizen Action of New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.