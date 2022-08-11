Upstate University Hospital’s Mammography Van to visit the Oswego County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 19

SANDY CREEK - Upstate University Hospital’s Mammography Van will visit the Oswego County Fair at 291 Ellisburg St. in Sandy Creek on Thursday, Aug. 19. The screenings will be available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for women who have scheduled an appointment.

To schedule an appointment for a mammogram with the van, women should call 315-464-2588. Appointments can also be requested online at: https://www.upstate.edu/noexcuses.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.