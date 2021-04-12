Vaccine clinic on April 14 in Oswego

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow, in partnership with Wayne’s Drugs, has announced another vaccine clinic in Oswego at the McCrobie Civic Center for individuals 18 years old and older from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14. Scheduling is now open.

To schedule an appoint on-line, visit:

https://app.squarespacescheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21858266&amp;calendarID=5193976

To schedule an appointment by phone, call Oswego City Hall at 315-342-8191. Phone lines are open on weekdays only, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The clinic will be a two dose Moderna clinic.

The McCrobie Civic Center is located at 41 Lake St. in Oswego.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.