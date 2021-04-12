Vaccine clinic on April 14 in Oswego

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow, in partnership with Wayne’s Drugs, has announced another vaccine clinic in Oswego at the McCrobie Civic Center for individuals 18 years old and older from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14. Scheduling is now open.
To schedule an appoint on-line, visit:
To schedule an appointment by phone, call Oswego City Hall at 315-342-8191. Phone lines are open on weekdays only, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The clinic will be a two dose Moderna clinic.
The McCrobie Civic Center is located at 41 Lake St. in Oswego.
